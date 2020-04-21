Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

MySkill Partners With MSD For Free Health CoursesWith NZQA Unit Standards

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 3:03 pm
Press Release: MySkill

MySkill, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, is now offering free online Community Health courses with NZQA Unit Standards.

This initiative aims to provide free access to higher education for all New Zealanders, and a pathway for more people into a health job, and boost the sector especially during the battle against COVID-19.

“As the only national training provider led by, and dedicated to, the aged care, disability, and home and community health sector, MySkill is in a great position to give something back to the community. These free courses offer a pathway to higher health qualifications and real opportunities, especially during this economic downturn, to people whose employment may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It can also benefit anyone who is keen to upskill during the lockdown to increase their chances of getting back into the workforce, or a change of career to the health sector, or maybe in other industries as well,” says Anita Guthrie, MySkill General Manager.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Social Development for putting their trust in MySkill and enabling us to create an avenue for more people into a health job, and boost the sector especially during the battle against COVID-19,” she concludes.

The free courses are fully supported online and can be completed at home at the user’s pace. The courses are made up of NZQA unit standards of the NZ Certificate in Health and Wellbeing Level 2 and 3; highly sought after by employers.

Amanda Nicolle, Director Industry Partnerships, MSD adds “we are very excited about this partnership and the opportunities it brings for New Zealanders. Many people will be looking to new career opportunities; and as we have seen, the healthcare sector and its workers have and will continue to make an immense contribution to the health and wellbeing of our people. This opportunity will lead to meaningful careers in the health sector for some who would never have considered it an option”.

