Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Augusto Partner With Nano Girl To Bring ‘Breaking It Down’ Science Lessons To Kiwi Kids Homes

Friday, 1 May 2020, 8:04 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

Augusto has partnered with ’Nanogirl’, Dr Michelle Dickinson on a fast turnaround informative and engaging home learning series ‘Breaking it Down’ airing now across TV, Digital and On Demand.

Developed in line with the New Zealand national curriculum, and in partnership with the Ministry of Education and TVNZ, nanotechnologist and science educator Dr Michelle Dickinson fronts this exciting new show that embraces a new way to teach science for Kiwi kids learning from home.

Six x 30-minute episodes that feature lockdown friends experiments and activities designed to be fun, interactive, and educational have been created by Dickinson and the Augusto team, the first of which delivered in only three days in response to the evolving COVID 19 crisis.

"We've known Michelle Dickinson for a number of years, so when she called us to say she had 6 x 1/2 hour episodes with the first to be delivered to TVNZ in 3 days - of course, we said "we're in!" said Augusto’s head of Production, Simone Goulding. “She's a brilliant mind, and anything we could do to support Michelle's vision of bringing everyday, amazing science to kids at this time we were fully supportive of. Schedule wise, it’s been pretty gruelling, but we've immensely enjoyed turning "Breaking It Down" around in record time, to hopefully bring some educational and entertaining goodness to kids learning from home during lockdown".

Dr Dickinson adds “I am so thrilled that with the help of Augusto and our partners that we have been able to create and build something epic and professional in lockdown. This pivot has enabled Kiwi kids to experience a new way of teaching subjects that are often perceived as “hard”. By creating free teacher resources for each episode we hope to help teachers during these challenging times while also connecting students to real Kiwis in NZ using STEM knowledge to help change the world.”

These six episodes will cover a range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) lessons and run over the next three weeks on TVNZ Home Learning. Topics include Light, Brains, Plastics, Materials, Energy and Sound, with the full schedule of episodes broadcast as below.

  • Ep 1 – Light (now on Demand)
  • Ep 2 - Friday 1st May at 12:30 - The Human Brain
  • Ep 3 - Tuesday 5th May at 12:30pm - Plastics
  • Ep 4 - Thursday 7th May at 12:30pm - Materials
  • Ep 5 - Tuesday 12th May at 12:30pm - Energy & Electricity
  • Ep 6 - Friday 15th May at 12:30pm - Sound

All episodes of Breaking it Down with Nano Girl will air on TVNZ 2 + 1, Sky 502 and on TVNZ On Demand (search Kids, Home Learning, Age 12-15, Senior Science with Nanogirl)

Free Teacher resources can be found at www.nanogirlslab.com

Thanks to funding support from TVNZ, Callaghan Innovation, The Macdiarmid Institute, Dodds-Walls Centre, Brain Research New Zealand and The Photon Factory.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 