Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZers In International Study Of COVID’s Impact On Depression And Other Mood Disorders

Wednesday, 6 May 2020, 1:26 pm
Press Release: University of Otago

University of Otago, Christchurch researchers are part of an urgent international effort to understand how isolation and disruption of routines associated with COVID-19 are affecting people with mood disorders.

Mood disorders include bipolar disorder and depression. An estimated one in five New Zealanders live with a mood disorder.

The researchers are calling for people diagnosed with a mood disorder to be part of their online study. They hope to get information from about 200 New Zealanders and more than 2000 people worldwide. The experiences of people with mood disorders from America, Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe are also being sought by other Universities as part of the study effort. The researchers hope to have surveyed people and analysed the results within six to eight months.

University of Otago, Christchurch researcher and mood disorder expert Professor Richard Porter says lock-down has resulted in significant changes to people’s lives, including their ability to socialise with others or go about their usual work and personal routines. The international research effort aims to understand how this has impacted people with mood disorders. They are looking particularly at the impact on people’s daily routines such as getting out of bed, eating meals, exercising, socialising and sleep patterns, he says.

Professor Porter says experts believe mood disorders are particularly sensitive to disrupted rhythms – body rhythms and social rhythms. “This is a unique time when body and social rhythms have been disrupted, and the health of those people with mood disorders may also have been disrupted,” he says.

“We know that disruptions such as rotating shifts or long haul travel can cause people with mood disorders to become unwell. We think some of the negative impact on people with mood disorders of big life changes such as bereavement or job loss may also be related to the disruption of rhythms.”

Professor Porter says he and his team are already studying ways of reinforcing and embedding social and biological rhythms in the lives of people with mood disorders. “By studying this unique situation, we may be able to find better ways of dealing with any disruption to these rhythms and the resulting impact on people’s mood and quality of life.”

Professor Porter says having several countries involved means a lot of people can be studied. “Different countries have different levels of lockdown, will be at different stages when the study is done and are at in different seasons. It will be interesting to see if any differences emerge from that.”

Professor Porter says taking part in this study involves doing a 20 minute online survey that asks questions about things such as mood symptoms and sleep patterns during the lock-down. The survey can be found at Otago.ac.nz/lockdown.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 