UC Launches FutureU $7500 Grants For Businesses, Employees Affected By COVID-19

People facing redundancy, suspension or significant reductions in work hours as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19 can now upskill or change careers with the help of a University of Canterbury Study Grant. Called FutureU, the UC initiative will provide grants of up to $7500 per person to subsidise tuition fees.

FutureU is a targeted response by UC to help support the recovery of the New Zealand economy following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are very conscious of the huge impact COVID-19 is having on people’s livelihoods and careers,” says Professor Paul Ballantine, who heads the UC Business School.

“We are here to help and strongly encourage affected businesses and employees to explore what’s on offer.”

Those who have lost their job or have had hours of work severely reduced (40 per cent or more) due to the outbreak are eligible for consideration. Applications need to be submitted by their employer and usual university entry criteria will need to be met.

Study options range from short-term qualifications to UC’s newly revamped Master of Business Administration (MBA). Various certificates and diplomas are available, with course costs starting from $435.

This is a unique opportunity, with a limited number of study grants available and only for 2020 enrolments.

For those wanting to reimagine their careers with FutureU, UC offers flexible study options (part-time or full-time) and excellent support services for adult students. The university’s student liaison team will assist people taking up grants with choosing the right qualification for their new FutureU.

For a full list of FutureU study options and fees and information on the nomination process, go to www.canterbury.ac.nz/futureu

(UC’s College of Engineering is also offering a fast-track entry into a professional engineering degree, especially tailored for technically skilled workers whose jobs may have been impacted by the pandemic: see New fast-track to professional Engineering degree for ex-pilots, technicians)

