Inspired Kindergartens Applaud The Reinstatement Of 100% Funding

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Inspired Kindergartens

Inspired Kindergartens is delighted with the news the government will restore funding for qualified and registered early childhood teachers to 100%.

The National government reduced the funding by 13% in 2010 (funding only up to 80% of the registered teacher workforce). This meant kindergartens ended up in deficit and had to use financial reserves.

“This is one of the single biggest steps to improve quality education for young children” says Inspired Principal Peter Monteith.

“This is about recognising all services that have managed to retain 100 per cent qualified teachers after the cuts that were made in 2010”.

“This is not just for kindergartens - it reinstates the benchmark of quality education for all children.”

The government has set aside $278.2 million to restore the funding from January 2021, with the bulk funding grant in November 2020 including the increased amount.

Research has shown that high quality education has lasting benefits for all children, and is particularly beneficial for children from lower socio economic communities.


“We applaud the government for its courage and focus on young children especially at a time with many demands on its budget.”

Inspired Kindergartens and Home Based Education offers quality early childhood education to over 900 children through its network of 23 kindergartens and home based education services. Our staff of more than 140 includes a 100% qualified and registered early childhood teacher workforce.

 

Find more from Inspired Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
