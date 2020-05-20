New Science Facility For Lincoln University

Lincoln University has welcomed Ministerial endorsement of its business case for the construction of a new science facility that will deliver fit-for-future learning and research spaces.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie said it was great news, and would provide added impetus for the University to grow and further advance its globally-recognised land-based education and research.

“The endorsement demonstrates the Government’s confidence in Lincoln University, and means we can continue our campus development programme.”

Known as Science North, the new facility will replace existing earthquake-damaged buildings.

Professor McKenzie said Science North is critical to Lincoln’s drive to innovate towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.

“Lincoln University has always been a chief driver of innovation in the land-based sector, particularly in the Food and Fibre sectors, and our new science facilities will position us to take an even more prominent role in developing solutions for the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

“When completed, Science North will deliver vibrant, fit-for-purpose learning and research spaces where our students, graduates and researchers can contribute to a globally-competitive agri-tech industry.

“If there was ever a time for the tertiary education sector to step up to equip future generations with the skills and knowledge to shape a new future, that time is now.”

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson confirmed their endorsement for the business case on 4 May, releasing $5million in funding to progress the project to the next stage.

Lincoln can now go to market to tender for a construction contractor.

Science North is part of a wider campus development programme for Lincoln that has already seen the launch of new student social spaces, landscaping projects and a series of smaller general projects across campus that are designed to enhance the vibrancy of the campus and promote a positive learning, teaching and research community.

More information is available at www.lincoln.ac.nz.

