Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Jobseekers Gain New Computing Skills For Free At Ara Connect

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd

Ara Institute of Canterbury is reaching the region's recently unemployed with the offer of free upgrades to their computing skills.

The 'Connect' community centres run by Ara offer people self-paced computing courses, with flexible options ranging from the fundamentals of computing for beginners through to courses designed to build on existing skills, or lead to formal qualifications for employment.

For Tarcille Roffey, formerly a member of Air New Zealand’s international cabin crew, the necessity of closed borders led to redundancy.

She says “Because of COVID-19, with so many planes grounded, the profits of the company plummeted, especially in the international sector, which is where I was, so now I’m looking for new employment.”

Tarcille quickly realised that up-to-date computer skills are an absolute necessity for the modern job-seeker. “Because so many people have lost their jobs, we're realizing that it's quite a competitive world out there, with lots of job seekers and not that many jobs. You have to make yourself as competitive as possible, and I honestly believe now that no matter what field you're gone into computer skills are going to be necessary.”

Tarcille appreciated being able to fit her learning in around her own busy timetable. Ara Connect courses let learners complete classes at their own pace and at their own discretion and Ara Connect centres are located in Christchurch as well as in Rangiora, Timaru and Oamaru and are open throughout the week, including evenings and Saturdays.

“It was good that (my learning) was self-paced, and you can use a physical book, so when you need to go back and find something you're not scrolling through a million pages onscreen, and you can get help from a real person if you need it.”

Tarcille says that she now feels more confident about her job search, and the range of options available to her.

“When I was looking at a job ad or saw anything about computer skills, I would just be going ‘that’s not for me’, as I had absolutely zero experience with computers. Now I do feel it has opened up a lot of possibilities.”

https://www.ara.ac.nz/explore-ara/campuses/community-study/learn-computing-locally

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Writing: Eastbourne Writers To Discuss Trials And Tribulations Of Getting Books Out During A Pandemic

The three writers and their books. From left: John Horrocks, Anne Manchester and Pete Carter. The three writers - Pete Carter, John Horrocks and Anne Manchester - have written three very different books, one fiction, two non-fiction, but all three ... More>>

Film: Trailer Released For New Heartfelt Comedy ‘Baby Done’ Starring Rose Matafeo And Matthew Lewis

The trailer for local comedy film Baby Done has today been unveiled ahead of its nationwide general release in October. From the production house behind Kiwi box office hits The Breaker Upperers and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , Baby Done stars ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 