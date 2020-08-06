Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Kiwis Flocking To Free* Postgraduate Courses

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 11:45 am
Press Release: Lincoln University

Fee waivers and innovative courses offerings are driving increased domestic student postgraduate enrolment numbers at Lincoln this semester.

The university’s move to waive tuition fees on its postgraduate certificates, diplomas, and taught master’s degrees, all of which can be completed in one to three semesters, has led to a more than 1000% increase in enrolments over the same time last year in that category.

Postgraduate certificates in commerce, offered online, and environmental management have caught the imagination, as they are one-semester courses, which could appeal to career changers, or enhance the CV for those working or between work, and others looking to continue study.

The Master of Business in Global Management, a taught master’s degree three semesters long and without the traditional one-year thesis component, has also seen a big jump over the same time last year.

Sub-degree diplomas, such as the Diploma in Horticulture, which is part of the Government’s Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund covering course costs from July 2020 until December 2022, have grown in numbers too.

Lincoln University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said Lincoln wanted to provide a range of options and remove barriers to study to meet the needs that had arisen due to the loss of employment and uncertainty Covid-19 had brought.

“People may have lost their jobs and be thinking it is time to try something new.

“We know the food and fibre sector particularly needs more skilled workers and we have a long history of providing those, and there may be career changers who are looking to the land with a new perspective,” he said.

“We can ensure they have the qualifications needed to secure good careers.

“It is satisfying to see the growth in numbers. It means we are helping people and giving them a new direction, maybe one they had always wanted to head in, and we are an important part of the recovery of the New Zealand economy after Covid-19,” Professor McKenzie said.

*Free refers to fee-waivers, and does not cover course costs or student levies.

