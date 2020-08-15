Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Home Learning TV Returns – This Time On TVNZ DUKE

Saturday, 15 August 2020, 10:27 am
Press Release: TVNZ

The Ministry of Education and TVNZ are bringing Home Learning TV |Papa Kāinga TV back during Alert Level 3 in Auckland and Alert Level 2 in the rest of the country. Featuring educational lessons and entertaining content suitable for children, the channel will offer learning support until 28 August for families based at home. Viewers will enjoy sessions from Suzy Cato, Karen O’Leary, amazing local teachers and more.

Home Learning TV |Papa Kāinga TV will take over TVNZ DUKE's daytime schedule 9am - 1pm. DUKE's regular programming will then resume in the afternoon and evening. For specific schedule information visit tvnz.co.nz

DUKE is available on Freeview channel 13, Sky and Vodafone TV channel 23. DUKE can also be live streamed on the TVNZ website. Content will be available for catch up viewing on TVNZ OnDemand.

