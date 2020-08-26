Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

ISANA NZ To Launch Micro Course To Support Export Education Recovery

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 1:20 pm
Press Release: ISANA

In response to the profound challenges facing the export education sector in New Zealand, ISANA NZ (International Education Assoc) is offering a new micro course International student experience: Orientation, integration and wellbeing. The six week online course begins on September 28. It will provide practitioners with key strategies and skills for supporting international students remaining in New Zealand and offering wraparound support for new students entering the country.

Chris Beard, ISANA NZ Executive Director, says “It is clear to us that specialist skills will be essential for effective wraparound support for international students and sustainable practice in a COVID-19 era. There is a need for a step-change in the professionalisation of practice to facilitate sector recovery.”

Sabrina Alhady, National President of the New Zealand International Students Association, welcomes the course’s focus on international student wellbeing and says the course will provide crucial training for supporting students' managed isolation and transition.

ISANA NZ believes the micro course will provide timely support for international education practitioners and add to the momentum for the development of sector-specific credentials.

About ISANA NZ

ISANA NZ (International Education Assoc.) has served New Zealand’s export education sector since the early 2000s. As a national membership-based association, it represents international education practitioners and works closely with government agencies to champion student-centred policies and practices. It is currently working with education providers to develop courses and programmes in international education.

