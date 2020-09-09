Lincoln University Graduation Cancelled Due To Covid-19

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in New Zealand, Lincoln University has decided, with much regret, to cancel its Graduation on 8 October.

Lincoln University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said it was a decision reached with a heavy heart and after much deliberation.

“Having already postponed the April ceremony we very much wanted to provide our graduates with an event recognising, and celebrating their achievements.

“However, there was just too much uncertainty around what Covid-19 Alert Level we would be on at the time. There are also currently risks associated with holding such a sizeable event.

“We were also cognizant that travel arrangements needed to be made ahead of the event, and we could not provide the surety needed in the current climate to allow planning to go ahead with such an uncertain outcome,” he said.

Professor McKenzie said it was disappointing news, but the University’s top priority had to be the safety and security of graduates and their families, as well as staff and students of the University, and the public at large.

The event was to mark the achievements of the 2020 graduate cohort, following the postponement of the April Lincoln University Graduation Ceremony.

All students who were to graduate then were conferred on April 24, receiving their parchments through the mail.

The following events around the planned ceremony on 8 October are now also cancelled: the Sport and Future Leaders Celebration, the Vice-Chancellor’s Invitational PhD Dinner, and the Rā Whakamana & Pasifika Celebration.

For information on the Graduation Ball please check the LUSA Facebook Graduation Ball event.

