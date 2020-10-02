Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Waikato Assures Kiingitanga It Will Tackle Racism

Friday, 2 October 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

University of Waikato Chancellor Sir Anand Satyanand has assured Kiingitanga the University will act on the recommendations of an independent report into claims of structural, systemic and casual racism at the institution.

The report by Sir Harawira Gardiner and Hon Hekia Parata found there is a case for structural, systemic, and casual discrimination at the University by virtue of its western university traditions and cultures.

Sir Anand met with Kiingi Tuuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII along with a delegation of Council members and says the University’s Council and leadership team accepts the findings of the report and all its recommendations, and work will begin immediately.

“I have given an undertaking to Kiingi Tuuheitia that we are committed to positive change at the University as a result of this review, and the University embraces the opportunity to take a role of national leadership and unite the University community.”

Kiingitanga representative Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds says the King’s Office is pleased the University moved quickly to address the concerns raised and that the outcome of the review provides a way forward.

“Kiingi Tuuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII was pleased to receive assurances from Sir Anand and the University Council following the review’s completion.

“We have a shared interest in the success of the tauira and the University, which is important because the Kiingitanga has a valued stake in the University, with the Hamilton campus located on Te Wherowhero title.

The University will establish a taskforce to develop a plan of action to address the issues raised in the Parata Gardiner report. The taskforce will operate over the next three months, with implementation projects to follow in the New Year.

