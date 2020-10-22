Providers Sought For Te Reo Māori Programme National Rollout

E rapu ana a Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga i ētahi kaihora ki te āwhina i a ia ki te hora i tētahi hōtaka ā-motu e nui ake ai ngā āheinga te reo Māori o te rangapū kaimahi mātauranga.

The Ministry of Education is seeking providers to help roll out a nationwide programme to increase the te reo Māori capability of the education workforce.

Ko te whāinga a Te Ahu o te Reo Māori, ko te whakatipu, ko te whakapakari hoki i tētahi rangapū kaimahi mātauranga e pūkenga ana ki te whakatō i te reo rangatira nei ki ngā akoako a ngā ākonga katoa i Aotearoa.

Te Ahu o te Reo Māori aims to grow and strengthen an education workforce that can integrate te reo Māori into the learning of all ākonga in Aotearoa.

"Te Ahu o te Reo Māori translates as the future pathway of te reo Māori, which is exactly what this programme aims to establish in our education system," says Iona Holsted, Te Tumu Whakarae mō te Mātauranga / Secretary for Education.

"Te reo Māori is an inherent part of our national identity. Te Ahu o te Reo Māori will improve te reo Māori proficiency, acquisition and use across the early learning and schooling sectors and provide opportunities for te reo to be normalised in the education system.

"The programme will support the incorporation of Māori identity, language and culture into the curriculum and day-to-day practices of our education services so Māori learners can actively participate in te ao Māori, Aotearoa and the wider world.

"It is vital te reo Māori me ngā tikanga are integrated into the DNA of our education system, but we know this will take time. Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori is just one of many practical steps we are taking to achieve this," says Ms Holsted.

I tukuna tētahi Tono Marohitanga e Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga mō Te Ahu o te Reo Māori i tēnei wiki tonu, kia mōhiotia ai ko wai te hunga kaihora e ngākaunui ana ki te waha i te hōtaka o Te Ahu o te Reo Māori mō ngā tau 2021 ki te 2024. Kei runga i te paetukutuku o Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga, arā, a Kauwhata Reo te roanga atu o ngā kōrero, me te ara tuku mai i ngā tono.

A request for proposal (RFP) was released this week by the Ministry to identify potential providers for delivery of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori from 2021 to 2024. Interested parties can find out more and apply on the Ministry’s Kauwhata Reo website.

E rapua ana he tono i ngā kaihora whai mātauranga, whai pūkengatanga, whai hononga ki roto i ngā hapori hei whakatupu i te āheinga o ngā kaiako, ngā kaihautū tatū atu ki ngā kaiāwhina o ngā whare kōhungahunga, kōhanga reo, puna reo, kura auraki, kura Māori me ngā wharekura e māia ai te kōrerotia, te whakamahia o te reo Māori ki ngā whare ako me ngā akomanga o Aotearoa whānui.

Proposals are being sought from providers with the knowledge, expertise and networks to build the capability of early childhood centres, kōhanga reo, puna reo, school, kura, secondary school and wharekura kaiako, leaders and support staff to use te reo Māori confidently in their sites and classrooms across Aotearoa.

Me tuku mai tō marohitanga i mua i te Rāhina 30 o Whiringa ā-rangi 12.00pm. Ka whakamōhiotia atu ngā whakataunga ki ngā kaihora ā te Rāapa 13 o Kohitātea 2021, waihoki me tīmata ngā akoranga hei te pito o Poutūterangi. Ka kitea ngā pārongo mō Te Ahu o te Reo Māori i tēnei hononga.

The due date for proposals is Monday 30 November, 12.00pm. Successful applicants will be contacted by 13 January 2021, and delivery will start from late March. Further details about Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori can be found here.

Editor's notes:

- Ka tohua ngā kaihora mā tētahi tukanga tono e pono ana, e tika ana, e tauwhāinga ana hoki. E tuwhera ana te tukanga tono nei ki te hunga kaihora e ngākaunui ana, arā, ngā rōpū whakahaere, ngā hinonga hou me ngā kaihora e mahi ngātahi ana hoki.

Providers will be selected through a fair, efficient and competitive tender process. The process is open to all interested parties, including existing organisations, new entities, and consortia.

- I angitū tonu te whakamātautia o te kaupapa nei i ngā tau 2019, 2020, 1000 te rahi o te hunga i whai wāhi mai ki ngā rohe e whā - ko Waikato/Tainui, ko Taranaki/Whanganui, mai i Rangitīkei ki Te Whanganui-a-Tara me Te Waipounamu ki Ngāi Tahu.

Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori was successfully trialled in 2019 and 2020, with 1000 participants in four regions - Waikato/Tainui, Taranaki/Whanganui, Bulls to Wellington and Te Waipounamu ki Ngāi Tahu.

- He tino pai tonu ngā urupare mai i te hunga i whai wāhi mai, nā rātou tonu te kī arā kē te whānui o te whakamahia o te reo Māori i ō rātou akomanga i te mutunga o te hōtaka nei.

Feedback from the trial was overwhelmingly positive, with participants saying their use of te reo Māori in the classroom significantly increased after completion of the programme.

- Ngā kōtaha whakapōtae mō te rohe o Taranaki - Whanganui e whakarārangi ana i ngā hua o te hōtaka ki konei.

Graduate profiles from the Taranaki - Whanganui region outlining the positive impacts of the programme can be found here.

