Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Accord Teacher Only Day Focuses On NCEA Changes

Friday, 13 November 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education

Planned changes to NCEA will be the focus of the upcoming Accord Teacher Only Day, which will be rolled out regionally from next week.

"This will be an opportunity for teachers and school leaders to refocus and refresh their understanding of the NCEA Change Package and the purpose of the changes," said Ellen MacGregor-Reid, the Deputy Secretary, Early Learning and Student Achievement.

"We recognise that it has been a tumultuous year for our learners, their parents and whānau, teachers and schools due to COVID," Ms MacGregor-Reid said.

"So I hope the day gives teachers and school leaders a chance to discuss and reflect on what the NCEA changes mean for them, their school and their learners."

In February, the Government confirmed a package of seven changes to strengthen NCEA and help maintain the trust and confidence in New Zealand qualifications.

The planned changes will be the most significant reform of senior secondary schooling since the NCEA was introduced in 2002. They will be phased in over five years, and will help ensure young New Zealanders and international students studying towards an NCEA qualification have the appropriate skills and knowledge to undertake further education or employment.

All secondary schools and wharekura have been allocated eight additional Teacher Only Days to use between now and 2022, in an Accord between the Ministry of Education, NZEI Te Riu Roa (New Zealand Educational Institute) and Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA).

Although the upcoming Accord Teacher Only Day will be held while senior secondary students (Years 11-13) are sitting their end-of-year NCEA external exams, parents and whānau of students in Years 9-10 will have to make alternative care arrangements for their young people.

Note to Editors:

The Accord Teacher Only Day 2020 will be rolled out regionally as follows:

17 Nov - Wellington and Otago Southland

19 Nov - Auckland and Canterbury

23 Nov - Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast and Bay of Plenty/Rotorua/Taupo

25 Nov - Waikato and Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne

27 Nov - Tai Tokerau and Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu

Further information about the Accord Teacher Only Day 2020 is available on the Ministry of Education’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 