Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ara Engineering Student Takes Flight (And Makes It Better)

Thursday, 26 November 2020, 10:05 am
Press Release: Ara Institute

Joshua Bensberg was surprised to be named both the winner for the ‘Best Project - Mechanical Engineering’ prize and ‘Industry Choice’ for his "TEKMIK Coaxial Rotor Configuration" project at the finale of Ara’s 2020 Engineering Showcase last week.

Joshua, who will be completing his Bachelor of Engineering Technology this year, impressed the judges with his project for TEKMIK of Woolston, an exploration of methods to improve the performance efficiency of aircraft via rotor-craft blade designs.

He says that the problem is a tough one, "Because there's currently no definitive design for rotors. It's kind of a matter of what you're actually aiming to achieve. If you want a certain diameter of the rotor blades, you will need to have certain design characteristics within its length to perform better. If you prioritize one criteria, you might have to sacrifice another."

Using a drone model of the company’s ‘AirScooter’ vehicle, Joshua applied his knowledge of Blade Element Theory (BET) and Blade Element Momentum Theory (BEMT) to create a universal design tool for TEKMIK to utilize when considering optimal blade parameters for their vehicles, taking into account their planned use and technical specifications.

Joshua explains "The aim of my client is to create UAVs for multiple applications, such as for surveillance, the delivery of light items, agricultural purposes and so on.

I created a design tool in Excel spreadsheet, so what my client will be able to now do is input their desired specifications - weight, diameter, speed, the engine; and the tool will be able to output a blade design, and then we can compare all the different designs, to decide which would be best."

One of the aerodynamic issues of rotor blade design involves achieving improved distribution of air inflow and thrust along the length of the blade, ameliorating the common problem of speed concentration at the furthest end of the blades, which causes ‘tip loss’, a condition during which thrust is typically lost due to the creation of air vortices at blade tips.

The practical experiments that Joshua undertook revealed that incorporating a linear twist in the blade profile of an asymmetric airfoil noticeably increased the production of thrust.

Josh says that while he "had no clue what the outcome of my study would be when first came to Ara", he now hopes to continue working with TEKMIK. "That would make me happy. I'll be delivering my findings to them, and I'll definitely be answering a lot of questions for everyone so that they can understand it and, you never know - I could be hired by them!"

In the years to come, Josh sees his interests remaining in design. "I'm particularly interested in the design process; designing components and designing machines. The overall idea of 'what can be made?’ lets the imagination flow!"

Ara Senior Lecturer and project supervisor Graeme Harris commented "This project displayed a high level of numerical analysis, modelling, and practical testing to verify the data. Josh hit the ground running, came up with his own ideas and ran a good project. Josh worked well with the industry client and showed a good understanding of an unfamiliar area of engineering. His client TEKMIK was very happy with the result and plans to use his work and calculations to further develop their unique helicopter."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 