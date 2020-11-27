Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

IQualify Achieves International Data Privacy Certification

Friday, 27 November 2020, 12:21 pm
Press Release: iQualify

Open Polytechnic’s iQualify Team is thrilled that the iQualify platform has achieved IMS Global Learning Consortium’s TrustEd Apps™ & Data Privacy certification this month.

“We are delighted to have IMS Global’s recognition of our approach to data protection” says Shanan Holm, iQualify’s General Manager.

All educational institutions must ensure suppliers meet their privacy, data security requirements and policies - a process that often comes at a cost. This certification provides current and future partners with assurance that all the information we gather is being used responsibly. It covers iQualify’s back-end privacy policies and practice, data we collect as users interact with the platform, and all third party interactions with this data.

"Learning analytics provide a valuable lens that can help with teaching and learning, and to do this we've always had a view of the data behind the iQualify experience,” says Holm. “We talk about this as being powered by learning. Alongside this we have always acted with transparency: if data is important enough to collect for the benefit of the learner and their experiences, then we need to be confident enough to show the learner what we're collecting and why.”

As part of our commitment to data transparency, within iQualify learners can view our data policy and see what data is being collected about them. They can also request more information about our data collection approach or for all their data to be removed.

“The IMS TrustEd Apps Seal establishes a new foundation for clarity about data usage and privacy — and it evolves to meet changing institutional needs,” said Dr. Tim Clark, vice president of K-12 programs at IMS Global Learning Consortium. “Educational leaders tell us the TrustEd Apps program is allowing them to streamline their app vetting processes so they can get digital resources to teachers and learners faster. We’re excited about the response we’ve received and encourage all educational institutions to look for IMS-certified suppliers like iQualify.”

