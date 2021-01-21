Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

1 In 2 NCEA Students Not Meaningfully Supported During COVID-19

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: Inspiration Education Limited

As students anxiously check their NCEA results today, adults should be aware of how COVID-19 has worsened the barriers students face in their learning, according to the head of nationwide high school tuition company, Inspiration Education.

Their recent survey of over 2,300 high school students showed that although 90% of the respondents reported that getting an education was important to them, one in three students felt they barely belonged at school or didn’t belong at all. Additionally, almost half of the students surveyed did not feel meaningfully supported by their school in 2020.

“A majority of students know that education is important, and in my experience, most want to achieve well. However, feelings of isolation and a lack of belonging can be a significant barrier to motivation and achievement,” says William Guzzo, General Manager of Inspiration Education.

“Most of my teachers have just given me workbooks to fill in but for me that didn’t help at all. If I would get confused on a question I wouldn’t be able to just raise my hand and for someone to help me,” said one respondent from the survey.

Another respondent commented that “I’ve found myself procrastinating a lot more (of which I don’t usually do a whole lot!)…I’ve also struggled with the disconnection from others (friends, teachers)… which then makes me question the importance of what I’m doing.”

These responses are particularly sobering due to the recent Education Review Office report which found that only one in four students felt like they coped with their schoolwork, both pre- and post-lockdown. Additionally, they found that “older students were less positive about teachers' care for their wellbeing”.

“As students and whanau receive their results today, it’s important to remember that grades aren’t a reflection of their intellect, ability, or value as a human being. As trusted adults, we need to affirm that grades aren’t the defining points of their lives, or a reflection of their potential or character as human beings,” says Guzzo.

“Often it can be difficult for adults to fully understand how students might be feeling. For many students, NCEA feels like the defining point of their schooling, and since teenagers have spent most of their lives at school, the defining point of their lives.”

“We need to show young people that 2020 came with extraordinary circumstances, and it’s okay if things didn’t go our way. We need to convey to them that we can’t control hardship, but we can control what we do next.”

Guzzo’s advice is similar for teachers and parents going into 2021.

“Students will still be feeling anxious and disconnected in 2021, so there needs to be a collective and concerted effort by all trusted adults – teachers, whanau, and additional support – to make students feel accepted, supported and listened to.”

“There needs to be a game plan made with each student about how they can catch up on missed learning and credits, so an extraordinary year doesn’t become a life sentence.”

“We can’t expect students to learn if they don’t feel supported, empowered and like they belong,” said Guzzo.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Inspiration Education Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 