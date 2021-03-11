After Unprecedented Uptake In 2020, The Mind Lab Brings Back Digital Skills Scholarships For Kiwis

Every time New Zealand’s Covid-19 alert levels change, it’s clear that knowing what you’re doing when it comes to digital skills has never been more important, no matter what your career. There’s no doubt that 2021 is the time to go digital.

Whether people have lost employment or have had to retrain in the jobs they already have, it’s been a turbulent road when it comes to careers – and that’s why award-winning tertiary provider The Mind Lab are determined to do their bit to help, by again offering their in-demand Digital Skills for the Workplace course to Kiwis at no cost for 2021, as well as free access to their Digital Boost online learning platform.

Digital Skills in the Workplace, which focuses on proficiency in digital skills and tools, was initially launched in February 2020 with scholarships offered during lockdown, and again from August onwards, with huge demand from keen Kiwis wanting to continue their life-long learning journey. The Mind Lab has now announced intakes in March, May, June, August and October of 2021, with all 50 students in each intake eligible for full scholarships.

Founder of The Mind Lab Frances Valintine says the move reflects not only the year that’s been, but the ongoing effects of Covid-19 here in Aotearoa now and in the future.

“Multiple lockdowns, unemployment, business pivots and a huge increase in working from home and new business start-ups has meant we’re relying on digital skills more than ever,” she says. “Many New Zealanders have never had the opportunity to formally train in this space, digital technologies weren’t in our curriculum, but this course can help bridge that gap. This year is the year to learn, and grow your digital capability.”

“With the effects of Covid-19 heading well into 2021 and beyond, Digital Skills for the Workplace helps people navigate digital technologies, improving flexibility and hire-ability. Training budgets have been cut so we are removing that barrier and aiming to upskill as many kiwis in 2021 as possible.”

Digital Skills for the Workplace is a NZQA-accredited, seven-week part-time course, conducted entirely online over Zoom in a live-classroom environment. The course, which has two versions - one for individuals and one for small businesses - is a level 7 micro-credential qualification, worth 15 credits. It was developed specifically to provide practical, hands-on solutions for people wanting to learn the skills they need to succeed in their role or in their business. The scholarships are open to every New Zealander who has a level 6 NZQA qualification or higher, or equivalent relevant professional experience, i.e. three to four years in a working environment.

In addition to this micro-credential, The Mind Lab has also built a self-paced learning platform called Digital Boost – aimed at helping small businesses digitise. This learning is offered in an on-demand model where kiwis sign up for free using their business name and can access case studies, live webinars, video content and training to help launch their business into the digital world.

Says Frances, “Being agile and flexible makes both businesses and our workforce here in New Zealand prepared for whatever may come in 2021. The addition of even one digital tool can make a world of difference, for individuals and small businesses alike, and digital skills are the foundation for this agility.”

Small businesses can choose between Digital Skills for the Workplace and Digital Boost, depending on their preferred style of learning, both are entirely free. Digital Skills for the Workplace has intakes available in March, May, June, August and October intakes – click here for more information.

Whatever time you have, 2021 is the time to go digital.

© Scoop Media

