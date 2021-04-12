Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Supporting Improvements In Science Teaching Crucial For New Zealand Tamariki

Monday, 12 April 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: Education Review Office

New reports, published today by the Education Review Office (ERO), highlight the importance of high-quality science teaching for improving outcomes in science for New Zealand tamariki.

"The release of these new science reports is timely as recent national and international research shows that New Zealand students are not achieving as well in science we would like," says Ruth Shinoda, Head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre.

"Only 20 percent of Year 8 students are achieving at the level we would expect, and studies show that our Year 9 and our 15-year-old students’ performance in science has declined. This is concerning and indicates an urgent need to strengthen science teaching in New Zealand.

"These new reports draw on the good work teachers and educators are already doing to engage learners with science, to provide practical actions all schools and services can take to improve science teaching."

The three reports cover science teaching from early childhood up to Year 11 and provide clear guidance for how science teaching can be strengthened for these different learner groups.

"Across all age groups we found that being deliberate about how we teach science is incredibly important. Educators need to plan to teach science in a way that ensures children grow their science skills, understand science fundamentals and have a strong knowledge base that creates a passion for science.

"We know that deliberate planning for opportunities to develop children’s understanding of science, can make a big difference, particularly in the early years," says Ms Shinoda.

"For secondary school leaders, we recommend taking a fresh look at science programmes across all year levels with the aim to actively encourage more students to continue with science in senior school.

"It is crucial that we support children and students to develop their critical thinking and science literacy, so that they understand the world around them and can contribute positively to the future.

"Covid-19 has showed us how important science is and with science-related issues such as climate change and vaccines increasingly impacting on society, it is essential that we have high quality science education. We are pleased to see that science education is a priority for the New Zealand Curriculum refresh in 2022.

"ERO’s new reports are all about strengthening the teaching of science and we hope they are a useful resource for science educators across New Zealand. I would encourage all school and service leaders to consider the guidance in these reports and how it could support their own approaches to teaching science," said Ms Shinoda.

The three new ERO reports released today are:

- Science in the Early Years: Early Childhood

- Years 1 - 4 - Shining a Light on Science: Good Practice in Early Childhood Services

- Growing Curiosity: Teaching Strategies to Engage Years 5 - 11 Students in Science.

Each report is accompanied by short practical guides for science educators and all are available at

Teaching Science - Early Years through to Year 11 | Education Review Office.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Education Review Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 