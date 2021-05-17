Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

UCOL Wherever You Are: Take A Full Virtual Tour Today

Monday, 17 May 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: UCOL

Whether you’re a prospective student, an alumni, or just interested in checking out what’s on offer at UCOL’s Manawatū campus – a full virtual tour is now available.

UCOL Virtual Tour showcases all the major spots at the campus using high-quality 360-degree photos captured by Google Verified photographer, Lucian Nistor.

“We’re the first institute in New Zealand to offer a fully interactive, complete tour of a whole campus,” says Tessa Lyons, UCOL’s Head of Marketing and Brand. “Anyone around the world can now explore the learning environment that UCOL Manawatū provides from wherever they are. Our story, programmes, places, and people are brought to life in a really personalised way.”

The tour showcases all the major spots at the campus – interiors and exteriors, making use of high-quality 360-degree photos captured by Google Verified photographer, Lucian Nistor.

“We began planning the tour last year when COVID-19 hit. Our idea was to give potential students a way of visiting our campus no matter what was happening, with lockdowns and travel restrictions limiting event and visiting opportunities,” adds Lyons.

While nothing can replace the experience of being on campus in-person, UCOL’s virtual tour includes a full Manawatū campus map that is designed to offer an all-encompassing journey throughout UCOL’s spaces. Users get to choose their starting point and ‘walk’ through at their own pace, checking out campus facilities and video interviews with current students, alumni, and staff. “A place can only tell you so much – what makes UCOL special is our people, and the way we blend learning with real life opportunities. The videos included in the tour give you a taste of this; the students’ life and experiences at UCOL, and why they chose to study here.”

Users can take a virtual tour on their mobile, desktop or any smart device, at any time through the UCOL website. That said, we always welcome people to come and experience an in-person campus visit too! This can be done by getting in touch with us via enquiries@ucol.ac.nz.”

“We’re already looking at how we can keep enhancing and building on the UCOL experience, particularly as new student stories come through and new technology options emerge. We’re excited to have rolled this tool out for our Manawatū campus and are excited to launch one for each of our campuses, with Whanganui coming next,” concludes Lyons.

 

Details:

UCOL Manawatū Virtual Tour: https://virtualtour.ucol.ac.nz/

To book an in person campus tour email: enquiries@ucol.ac.nz

Background:

UCOL Ltd is part of Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider, and globally, the 30th largest provider of vocational education. Together, we aim to provide excellent quality education opportunities that support learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

Across the country, approximately 280,000 people are participating in some form of vocational education and training, supported by about 10,000 full time staff.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 