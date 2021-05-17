UCOL Wherever You Are: Take A Full Virtual Tour Today

Whether you’re a prospective student, an alumni, or just interested in checking out what’s on offer at UCOL’s Manawatū campus – a full virtual tour is now available.

UCOL Virtual Tour showcases all the major spots at the campus using high-quality 360-degree photos captured by Google Verified photographer, Lucian Nistor.

“We’re the first institute in New Zealand to offer a fully interactive, complete tour of a whole campus,” says Tessa Lyons, UCOL’s Head of Marketing and Brand. “Anyone around the world can now explore the learning environment that UCOL Manawatū provides from wherever they are. Our story, programmes, places, and people are brought to life in a really personalised way.”

“We began planning the tour last year when COVID-19 hit. Our idea was to give potential students a way of visiting our campus no matter what was happening, with lockdowns and travel restrictions limiting event and visiting opportunities,” adds Lyons.

While nothing can replace the experience of being on campus in-person, UCOL’s virtual tour includes a full Manawatū campus map that is designed to offer an all-encompassing journey throughout UCOL’s spaces. Users get to choose their starting point and ‘walk’ through at their own pace, checking out campus facilities and video interviews with current students, alumni, and staff. “A place can only tell you so much – what makes UCOL special is our people, and the way we blend learning with real life opportunities. The videos included in the tour give you a taste of this; the students’ life and experiences at UCOL, and why they chose to study here.”

Users can take a virtual tour on their mobile, desktop or any smart device, at any time through the UCOL website. “That said, we always welcome people to come and experience an in-person campus visit too! This can be done by getting in touch with us via enquiries@ucol.ac.nz.”

“We’re already looking at how we can keep enhancing and building on the UCOL experience, particularly as new student stories come through and new technology options emerge. We’re excited to have rolled this tool out for our Manawatū campus and are excited to launch one for each of our campuses, with Whanganui coming next,” concludes Lyons.

Details:

UCOL Manawatū Virtual Tour: https://virtualtour.ucol.ac.nz/

To book an in person campus tour email: enquiries@ucol.ac.nz

Background:

UCOL Ltd is part of Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider, and globally, the 30th largest provider of vocational education. Together, we aim to provide excellent quality education opportunities that support learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

Across the country, approximately 280,000 people are participating in some form of vocational education and training, supported by about 10,000 full time staff.

