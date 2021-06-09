Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

ECE Centres Call For Ministerial Powers Bill To Be Thrown Out

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

The Early Childhood Council is opposing a controversial Bill that grants the Minister of Education the power to dictate how private businesses use government subsidies, in a submission to the Education and Workforce Select Committee this morning.

“This Bill doesn’t promote quality education or care, and removes independent employers’ ability to incentivise performance. We think that’s a bridge too far,” said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

In a pre-budget announcement, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced that centres choosing to adopt the Kindergarten Teacher’s Collective Agreement pay scale could access extra funding towards Pay Parity.

The Education and Training (Grants—Budget Measures) Amendment Bill means the Minister can impose additional terms and conditions on centres whether they opt-in to the inadequate funding proposal or not, even through many centres have indicated they can’t afford to adopt the new pay scale as the numbers aren’t economic.

“All indications are this is about compliance, not education and care. Centres must already meet over 300 separate compliance points for every minute they’re open right now, why would they sign up for more?”

“We disagree that the Minister should have power to dictate how private businesses use their funding and, in particular, set the terms and conditions for their staff. Centres didn’t sign up to the KTCA, and shouldn’t have to live with its conditions. What if the conditions change? What happens when the agreement expires next July? It’s a level of uncertainty they don’t deserve.”

“It’s created a situation where teachers expect a deserved pay rise their employers can’t afford.”

“All eyes are on the proposed funding review now, to deliver badly-needed fairness and transparency. The current broken funding model is not working, it needs to be ripped up and started again. It can’t be a band aid fix to engineer pay parity from the current mess. It needs a new vision with the healthy dose of ambition our children deserve,” said Mr Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 