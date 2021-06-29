Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Employment Conditions For Private Businesses Bill To Pass Despite ECE Sector Opposition

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

A Bill giving the Education Minister power to impose employment conditions on private ECE businesses is set to be passed, despite strong opposition from the early learning sector.

Over 560 submissions were received on the Education and Training (Grants—Budget Measures) Amendment Bill, with the majority opposed to giving the Mister power to saddle community and privately owned centres with employment conditions aligned to a collective agreement they hadn’t signed up for.

“We support Pay Parity, we don’t support putting centres out of business. The new conditions in the works will inflate centres’ wage bill despite the shortfall on subsidies,” said Early Childhood Council CEO Peter Reynolds.

Regardless, the Ministry of Education has confirmed two employment conditions are being prepared to impose Kindergarten Teachers Collective Agreement conditions on private centres, around tenure and employment history when mapping teachers to the six step pay scale.

“Teachers will now move inexorably to step six on the KTCA, putting even more financial pressure on centres. This is despite Chris Hipkins telling the Select Committee he had no intention of imposing employment conditions on centres. Providers have held deep reservations about this Bill from the start, which look well founded,” said Mr Reynolds.

Centres have the option to adopt the KTCA six step pay scale from 1 January 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 