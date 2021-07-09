Peter Reynolds To Step Down As Early Childhood Council CEO

After more than a decade leading the Early Childhood Council, CEO Peter Reynolds announced he is to step down at the Council’s Annual General Meeting this evening.

“Leading the ECC in partnership with the Executive has been my absolute pleasure, and it’s with great regret I’m announcing it’s time for me to move on. To help our many members run successful centres, and combat the bureaucracy, has been a privilege,” said Mr Reynolds.

“Now is the time for new opportunities, fresh leadership and to continue the Council’s strong growth.”

“On behalf of the executive and our members, I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Peter for his 11 years leading our organisation,” said ECC President Dr Darius Singh.

“It’s testament to Peter’s skills that he’s been a visible leader and passionate voice in early learning, driving change on our members’ behalf, while maintaining strong relationships throughout our sector.”

“Under his leadership, community and privately owned centres have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, started to see Pay Parity progress in recent times, and will benefit from a funding review in the future,” said Dr Singh.

Peter will leave the Council on 6th August – ECC members should be reassured they’ll be represented and supported by the ECC Executive and team to the fullest through the leadership transition.

Recruitment for a new chief executive is underway and the ECC Executive expect to make an appointment announcement in due course.

Mr Reynolds went on the say that it was time for new energy at the top to take the organisation to its next level.

“The ECE sector continues to face many challenges, with the teacher shortage, funding, pay parity and a compliance burden that distracts centres from their core job of caring for and educating our children.“

“In spite of all this, New Zealand’s early childhood education sector continues to offer one of the best services in the world. Centres are led and staffed by thousands of very dedicated professionals who deserve our respect and gratitude.”

