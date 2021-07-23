Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Tahu And Datacom To Work In Partnership

Datacom Group and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu have signed a strategic partnership agreement, which will see the South Island iwi and New Zealand’s largest home-grown technology provider working together to deliver a series of tech projects and a new pathway for Māori youth interested in the tech sector.

Datacom Group CEO Greg Davidson says the agreement is part of Datacom’s approach to embrace new channels for training and development, and the kaupapa will help Datacom to better understand the needs of Māori in the tech sector.

“By working with Ngāi Tahu, Datacom sees this partnership as an opportunity to enable more young Māori mokopuna to find a pathway into the tech sector. We are actively working to create opportunities to consider a career in the sector and to see organisations where they thrive and won’t have to leave their identity at the door.”

The partnership will see Datacom offer training and placements for Ngāi Tahu rangatahi (youth), and support Ngāi Tahu with developing the tribal council’s technical capability.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Chief Executive Officer Arihia Bennett says the partnership will provide exciting opportunities for Ngāi Tahu whānau to take advantage of new and emerging technologies.

“This partnership will help us to identify and share leading technology solutions with hapū and whānau across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (tribal region).

“We’re particularly excited to create and discover new opportunities to support our rangatahi to build a career in the technology sector. By working together at a mana to mana level, we can weave new technologies into our operations, and share insights into Te Ao Māori with Datacom,” says Arihia Bennett.

NOTES FOR EDITORS:

About Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is the entity that represents the tribe of Ngāi Tahu. The tribal takiwā, or territory, covers most of Te Waipounamu. We have more than 70,000 registered tribal members. In 1997, we reached a settlement with the Crown that acknowledged our historic grievances. For over 20 years, we have been focused on building a strong, diverse and resilient asset base to support the cultural, social and economic aspirations of our people. That asset base is now worth more than NZ$1.5 billion.

The Office of Te Rūnanga delivers a range of programmes that support our tribal members, while our commercial arm, Ngāi Tahu Holdings, manages our various subsidiary companies, commercial activities, and assets. Our tribal whakataukī is: mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei (for us and our children after us). This intergenerational approach underpins everything that we do. Protecting legacies and creating opportunities for future generations is at the heart of who we are as an iwi. For more information, please visit www.ngaitahu.iwi.nz

About Datacom

Built on strong local values, world-class technology, and experienced people who genuinely care, Datacom sets a new standard in IT services. Datacom supports customers through a broad range of services and solutions that span technology, operations, digital and products, all underpinned by robust industry experience and insight. With more than 6500 people working across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas, Datacom is truly world-class in capability, and proudly local at heart.

For more information visit www.datacom.com

© Scoop Media

