Students Are Vaccinated In High Numbers And Are Willing To Quarantine To Study On Campus

The latest findings from IDP Connect’s Crossroads research shows high numbers of fully vaccinated students, and a willingness to quarantine. There is also a continued desire to commence studies on campus, and increasingly positive perceptions of countries that are open to receiving international students.

New research by IDP Connect shows students are willing to do all they can to study on-campus in the destination of their choice, and vaccination is playing a significant role in student flows.

More than half (53 per cent) of students surveyed were already fully vaccinated, and a further 36 per cent report they intend to get their vaccines as soon as they can. Three-quarters (77 per cent) of students stated the availability of vaccines to international students on arrival made travelling to their destination more attractive. Vaccine hesitancy amongst students has declined markedly since the previous survey in April 2021, with fewer than one in 10 respondents (9 per cent) stating that they need more information before getting the jab.

In further indications that students are willing to do all they can to arrive safely onto campus, 88 per cent are willing to quarantine on arrival, with almost one third (31 per cent) willing to pay the full cost of quarantine and a further 43 per cent a portion of the cost. In terms of where and how students quarantine on arrival, 29 per cent preferred a government hotel and 40 per cent preferred university-run accommodation, whilst the balance of respondents had no preference.

These are clear signs that demand for international higher education remains strong and that those countries with open borders can expect students to enrol in high numbers, but perceptions amongst students regarding the welfare of international students in key destination countries have shifted since the last survey.

Perceptions of the UK, Canada and the US have improved, whilst New Zealand and Australia have seen declines as their borders remain closed. Globally, 79 per cent of students expect to commence their studies as planned, however this drops to 66 per cent and 68 per cent respectively for Australia and New Zealand.

Simon Emmett, CEO at IDP Connect, said the countries that are demonstrating welcoming policies are being rewarded with high student demand and interest.

“These results are very positive for destination countries that have been able to communicate to students that they’re open and welcoming to international arrivals,” Mr Emmett said.

“We are continuing to see students’ resilience and determination to arrive safely and commence their studies on campus through their overwhelming willingness to comply with vaccination and quarantine policies.

“The UK and Canada have both recently clarified their policies regarding vaccines, confirming that they will be available to students on arrival and these latest findings show that this is welcomed by students, and factored into their decisions on preferred destinations.

“The next steps are for institutions and governments to continue to communicate clearly and effectively with regards to how students can arrive and how they will be taught upon arrival. We can see from the research that students are flexible and willing to have a mixture of face-to-face and online learning, as long as they’re on campus at their desired destination.”

