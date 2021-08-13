Helping Learners Find Their Future At UCOL Whanganui’s Open Day

UCOL Whanganui will open its doors to secondary students and other interested learners on Wednesday 25 August, providing them a chance to discover what’s on offer. Besides touring facilities, watching live demonstrations, and getting hands-on with activities, interested learners can also talk to staff, and other students, about what to expect when studying with UCOL.

Expert UCOL staff will lead dedicated tours of the facilities, including Creative Industries (Arts, Design, Music, and Photography), Beauty and Hairdressing, Business and Administration, Chef Training, Health and Science, Trades, and more. There will be plenty of time to ask questions, and they’ll be providing learners with information to help them make a well-informed decision about their future studies.

“We’ve put together a great opportunity to experience life and learning on our Whanganui campus. Interested learners can come and check out future study and career opportunities and have those crucial conversations before they make the big decision about their future study plans,” says Tessa Lyons, UCOL’s Head of Marketing & Brand.

“There are so many study pathways available here; and some that learners might not have even considered. There’s no better way to explore it all than by popping down to our Open Day and asking questions of the people who know best, while enjoying fun activities and food.”

Registrations for the UCOL Whanganui Campus Open Day are encouraged, everyone who registers will get a goodie bag. You can register at: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/ucol-whanganui-open-day/whanganui. The event will take place from 10am to 2pm.

Those interested in enrolling to study in 2022 can do so at the Open Day – they’ll just need a primary form of ID.

Background:

UCOL Ltd is part of Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider, and globally, the 30th largest provider of vocational education. Together, we aim to provide excellent quality education opportunities that support learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

Across the country, approximately 280,000 people are participating in some form of vocational education and training, supported by about 10,000 full time staff.

