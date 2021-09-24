Local Engineers Doing Their Bit To Fight Tradie Shortage

In close collaboration with UCOL, Ashhurst Engineering and Construction Co (AEC) are doing their part to address the shortage of qualified tradespeople in their industry.





From left Reagan Shaw, Dave Hoskins (owner of AEC), and Lachlan Harrigan in the workshop.

The Manawatu-based company has shown its commitment by supporting five of its nineteen trade staff through an apprenticeship scheme managed by UCOL.

AEC’s owners Gill and Dave Hoskin say the partnership with UCOL means they are relieved of the management of the programme. “We don’t have to ‘wield the big stick’, collate results, teach in the classroom or do the related paperwork; a totally independent party does that for us,” says Gill.

UCOL Trade Lecturers Stu Coxon and Ray Banks liaise with AEC and meet regularly with Gill and Dave to give them the students’ results, keep them up to date, and plan ahead.

Stu says from a trainer’s point of view, working alongside Gill and Dave is a pleasure. “Their commitment to the training of engineering apprentices and the support they give them is brilliant. They see the need for skilled workers within the engineering industry and are actively making a huge contribution in addressing this issue.”

Most of AEC’s prospective apprentices start as labourers. “And if the fit is right, they are offered apprenticeship opportunities,” says Gill.

An apprenticeship takes four years or a minimum of 8000 hours to complete.

The trainees undertake specific skills at work, as part of the evidence-based practical component of their programme. AEC’s senior staff sign off on the completion of the task.

Lachlan Harrigan and Reagan Shaw are both in their third year of their AEC apprenticeships and say the connection with UCOL is very positive.

Lachlan, who is working in Heavy Fabrication towards a NZ Certificate in Engineering Fabrication (Trade) Level 4, says he enjoys the UCOL night classes as they are motivating and give rise to some healthy competition. “You don’t want to get behind in your course work.”

Reagan, who is a Machinist, agrees, adding that he likes the social and group dynamic, especially in block courses where you are working independently, but for the same outcome. He is studying towards a NZ Certificate in Mechanical Engineering Level 4.

Both Lachlan and Reagan say they love the variety that comes with their jobs at AEC. They get out on work sites and are involved in both big and small projects, while getting a qualification at the same time.

AEC’s association with UCOL began four years ago and Gill and Dave say they are very satisfied with its outcomes – it’s providing learning support in an industry ‘crying out’ for well-trained tradespeople.

They are one of 21 businesses spanning from Whanganui to Horowhenua who train, in total, 44 apprentices in UCOL managed trade apprenticeships.

Government support of apprenticeships are at a high – businesses can currently apply for a government-funded Apprenticeship Boost Scheme, and many are training multiple apprentices in different years of their trade.

It’s also great for learners, with these trade Certificate programmes included in fees-free study, under Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund. This free funding is only available until 31 December 2022, so UCOL is encouraging interested learners to join the February 2022 intake.

Background:

UCOL Ltd is part of Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s largest tertiary education provider, and globally, the 30th largest provider of vocational education. Together, we aim to provide excellent quality education opportunities that support learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

Across the country, approximately 280,000 people are participating in some form of vocational education and training, supported by about 10,000 full time staff.

Photo:

