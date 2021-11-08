Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Influential Māori Named On 40 Under 40 List

Monday, 8 November 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Māori businesswoman, television presenter and kapa haka leader Marcia Hopa has been named on the University of Auckland’s 40 Under 40 list for 2021.

She joins an exclusive club of graduates who have achieved exceptional success within their profession and made a significant community impact while aged in their 20s or 30s. She was recognised in the Performer category.

Of Ngāpuhi, Waikato and Ngāti Whātua descent, Marcia is a founding member, senior tutor and Kaitataki wahine (female leader) of Hātea Kapa Haka in Northland, renowned nationally and internationally for their unique sound.

Marcia holds a Bachelor of Education and as well as teaching, worked as a navigator for the I Have a Dream Charitable Trust in Tikipunga and Whangarei.

She is also a popular television personality. On Māori TV, she co-hosts game shows Lucky Dip, and Luke Bird. Alongside her work in television, teaching and Kapa Haka, Marcia co-owns her own business Niwha Creative with friend Phoenix Ruka.

“Niwha is a design house of Māori creatives with a passion to deliver professional graphic design, film and illustration to the world through our lens. We pride ourselves on being a Māori business able to understand and connect with clients of all walks of life.”

The 40 Under 40 list recognises exceptional graduates in the categories of business leaders, influencers, performers, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and disruptors and innovators.

Other outstanding Māori graduates to have been selected for this year’s list include:
 

  • Tamati Rakena, from Mitimiti, founder of Taiao Clothing and Tahunakura Charitable Trust, which supports Northland students into tertiary education.
  • Cat Ruka (Ngāpuhi, Waitaha), the first Māori woman executive director of Auckland’s Basement Theatre.
  • Te Aopare Dewes (Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Rangitihi iwi), who is a partner at law firm Chapman Tripp and leads Māori legal group Te Waka Ture.
  • Shilo Kino (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniopoto), an award-winning author with Huia publishers, a freelance columnist with Newsroom, the Guardian and the Spinoff, and a news reporter at Marae TV. She is making a documentary about her reo journey.

Given the University graduates some 8,000 students each year making the list means standing out amongst the crowd. A total of 200 exceptional University of Auckland graduates who have been named on the annual list since it was introduced five years ago.

Read the full list here.

