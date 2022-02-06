Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Race Relations Commissioner Calls For Urgent Action To Pursue Compulsory Te Reo Māori In Schools

Sunday, 6 February 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

The Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has called for a five-year strategy for te reo Māori to be incorporated in schools as a core subject. 

Foon says as a life-long student and advocate of te reo Māori he recognises its value for the country going forward. “Te reo Māori has helped me build relationships within the communities I try to serve, and it has also assisted in connecting many diverse cultures and Māori.” 

The Commissioner wrote to the Education Minister, party leaders and others with vested interests in Māori affairs across parliament at the end of 2021 to make his concerns known. He wrote that the normalisation of te reo Māori would help address issues around Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the destructive effects of colonisation and structural racism by building empathy, understanding and ultimately allyship. Foon underlined that Te Tiriti responsibilities require the protection of taonga Māori, which includes te reo. He says the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples also includes the right to revitalise, use and develop language for future generations. 

The commissioner hopes to continue to have discussions with parliamentarians on how to implement compulsory te reo Māori as a core subject up to at least Year 10. He says prioritising the language along with New Zealand’s history will help race relations in Aotearoa. “It is all about building a socially cohesive country where everyone is on the same page and unified in our approach to indigenous culture.” 

Foon believes there is appetite for such an approach to te reo with learning institutions full of both Māori and non-Māori wanting to learn the language. He says new migrants he has met are also often surprised to find that te reo Māori is not being taught in mainstream schools. 

The Commissioner understands resourcing and te reo Māori teaching stocks are an issue but he says if action is undertaken now and barriers are removed, over the next five years this could be overcome. “We have a generation of Māori speakers coming through – the talent pool is there, we just have to make teaching a more attractive proposition.” 

Foon says while he understands the current government is working towards strengthening Māori education, he believes their strategy lacks teeth in terms of tangible and urgent action.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 