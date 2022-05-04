Cool Kids With Their New Lids

Five Tauranga and Western Bay students and one teacher will be looking extra sharp on their bikes, scooters, and skateboards after being presented with their new professionally painted helmets.

They are all category winners in Travel Safe’s annual Design your Own Helmet competition and had their winning creations airbrushed onto their new helmets by artist Anthony Brodie Airbrushing.

With over 700 entries from 29 schools, and some incredible talent on display, the judges had a hard job on their hands. The winning designs are varied and imaginative and include bumble bees in flight, a rural scene complete with a barn and pigsty, and a particularly scary looking dragon.

Director of Transport Brendan Bisley says the competition is now in its ninth year and is an ideal way to remind students, parents, and teachers of the importance of wearing a helmet while having some fun and being creative at the same time.

“Every year our Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty schools embrace this competition, and we are always flooded with entries. It’s such a wonderful opportunity for students to express themselves while keeping road safety front and centre as they become independent travellers,” says Brendan.

The competition will reopen again in October this year. Keep an eye on Travel Safe’s Facebook page for details.

Category Winners:



Year 1 and 2 – Asha Jenkins, Pahoia School

Year 3 and 4 - Alizee Jonnart, Omanu School

Year 5 and 6 - Arlo Tod, Omanu School

Year 7 and 8 - Emily Mockford, Otumoetai Intermediate School

Year 9 – 13 - Amy Eason, Papamoa College

Teacher - Renee Thurston, Mount Maunganui Intermediate School.

