New Zealand’s New Tertiary Provider Launches On World Stage

Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, will introduce itself to the international education community at the NAFSA Association of International Educators conference in Denver, Colorado this week. Further events are planned for the European and South-East Asia markets in September of this year.

The Institution is the largest tertiary provider in New Zealand and the 35th largest in the world. Te Pūkenga was established by the New Zealand Government to bring together the country’s 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics and Industry Training Organisations.

Te Pūkenga Chief Executive Stephen Town says Te Pūkenga network is ready to welcome international learners and students to Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We have something truly unique to offer. Learning with Te Pūkenga is a rewarding, culturally-enhancing experience which pivots around our strong bi-cultural commitments. Now we draw on our size and scale to offer ākonga (learners) skills and expertise from right across New Zealand,” Mr Town says.

“For our students, that means they come away with the future-focused knowledge, skills and cultural competence global learners need to succeed anywhere in the world. We’ll share our unique bicultural nation with them – and encourage them to share theirs with our learning communities.”

Dr Leon Fourie is leading the delegation to NAFSA and says New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins will attend the launch of Te Pūkenga International Education Strategy at the conference. The strategy will provide a roadmap to creating high value, excellent education outcomes and learner experience and aligns to the recently revised broader New Zealand International Education Strategy 2018 – 2030.

“COVID-19 and the establishment of Te Pūkenga has created an opportunity for us to re-set. We’ll be focusing on both onshore and offshore, on regional development, workforce capability and working collaboratively – both across our network but also with our global partners,” Dr Fourie says.

“This gives us a path towards our vision of a thriving and globally-connected Aotearoa New Zealand through world-class education. We will be developing new, innovative, targeted products and services, giving effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) and delivering to the expectations set for us by our Te Tiriti (Treaty) partners.”

The strategy has five key areas of focus:

creating and supporting skilled and culturally competent global ākonga

adding significant value to the Aotearoa New Zealand community

aligning international education outcomes to the needs of employers

creating valuable strategic partnerships within and outside of Aotearoa New Zealand

giving expression to our Te Tiriti relationship that exists between the Crown and Māori to improve outcomes for Māori through delivering partnership, protection, participation, and equity.

“We have a strong focus on supporting learners who choose to come and study in New Zealand but just as importantly, we are also focusing on outbound and offshore learner exchanges, supporting our people to take our skills to the world,” Dr Fourie says.

