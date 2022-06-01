Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Zealand’s New Tertiary Provider Launches On World Stage

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 6:33 am
Press Release: Panui Papaho

Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, will introduce itself to the international education community at the NAFSA Association of International Educators conference in Denver, Colorado this week. Further events are planned for the European and South-East Asia markets in September of this year.

The Institution is the largest tertiary provider in New Zealand and the 35th largest in the world. Te Pūkenga was established by the New Zealand Government to bring together the country’s 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics and Industry Training Organisations.

Te Pūkenga Chief Executive Stephen Town says Te Pūkenga network is ready to welcome international learners and students to Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We have something truly unique to offer. Learning with Te Pūkenga is a rewarding, culturally-enhancing experience which pivots around our strong bi-cultural commitments. Now we draw on our size and scale to offer ākonga (learners) skills and expertise from right across New Zealand,” Mr Town says.

“For our students, that means they come away with the future-focused knowledge, skills and cultural competence global learners need to succeed anywhere in the world. We’ll share our unique bicultural nation with them – and encourage them to share theirs with our learning communities.”

Dr Leon Fourie is leading the delegation to NAFSA and says New Zealand Education Minister Chris Hipkins will attend the launch of Te Pūkenga International Education Strategy at the conference. The strategy will provide a roadmap to creating high value, excellent education outcomes and learner experience and aligns to the recently revised broader New Zealand International Education Strategy 2018 – 2030.

“COVID-19 and the establishment of Te Pūkenga has created an opportunity for us to re-set. We’ll be focusing on both onshore and offshore, on regional development, workforce capability and working collaboratively – both across our network but also with our global partners,” Dr Fourie says.

“This gives us a path towards our vision of a thriving and globally-connected Aotearoa New Zealand through world-class education. We will be developing new, innovative, targeted products and services, giving effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi) and delivering to the expectations set for us by our Te Tiriti (Treaty) partners.”

The strategy has five key areas of focus:

  • creating and supporting skilled and culturally competent global ākonga
  • adding significant value to the Aotearoa New Zealand community
  • aligning international education outcomes to the needs of employers
  • creating valuable strategic partnerships within and outside of Aotearoa New Zealand
  • giving expression to our Te Tiriti relationship that exists between the Crown and Māori to improve outcomes for Māori through delivering partnership, protection, participation, and equity.

“We have a strong focus on supporting learners who choose to come and study in New Zealand but just as importantly, we are also focusing on outbound and offshore learner exchanges, supporting our people to take our skills to the world,” Dr Fourie says.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Panui Papaho on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 