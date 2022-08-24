Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Marsden Celebrates Neurodiversity

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

While the official Neurodiversity Celebration Week was earlier in the year, this week Marsden is making neurodiversity awareness a whole-school focus by celebrating the many strengths and talents that come from thinking and perceiving the world differently.

Neurodiversity describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways, and that there is no one ‘right’ way of thinking, learning, and behaving.

Marsden’s goal for this week is for students learn more about neurodiversity, and for its neurodivergent students to develop a more positive perception of their own unique traits and skills such as creativity, innovation, ability to think outside-the-box, problem-solving skills, unique insights, and perspectives, as well as perseverance and resilience. Marsden’s well-established Visible WellbeingTM approach provides a framework to identify and celebrate individual character strengths and change the way neurodiversity is perceived.

Marsden has been leading the charge in its approach to learning support for neurodiverse students. The Arrowsmith Program®, introduced by the school in 2014, is designed specifically for those with neurocognitive differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, auditory processing difficulties. Using principles of neuroplasticity, this programme employs techniques that strengthen pathways in the brain rather than focusing on traditional coping skills, and it has been transformative for Arrowsmith students. In February this year, Marsden was the first in school in the world to implement the Arrowsmith Whole Cohort Program, which introduces Arrowsmith principles to all Primary students in Years 2-6, with the ultimate goal of improving foundational learning capacities.

Neurodiversity Week at Marsden is an opportunity to reflect on the rich diversity that surrounds us and to demonstrate kindness, tolerance and acceptance. Students are taking part in a range of activities throughout the week, including a ‘non-uniform day’ to raise funds for Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand and Autism New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 