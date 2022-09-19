From The Classroom To The Meeting Room

A new vocational pathway created by Outward Bound and the Ministry of Education (MoE) this year to make it easier for young people to transition from education to employment, arming them with the right skills while lifting youth employability rates, is being celebrated at an event attended by Education Minister Chris Hipkins this week.

The pathway comes in the form of the eight-day Outward Bound course – Whakatipu (growth) - the first of which was held in June and August. The course has been co-designed with employers to ensure students gain the work-ready skills they need.

“Outward Bound gathers employer and teacher feedback about a student’s areas for growth prior to the course and this is used to tailor the course delivery to their individual needs with targeted outcomes,” explains Krishan Kumar, Outward Bound Community Development Partner.

“Employers have identified to us several areas students need to improve their workforce skills, including time management, how prepared they are for work, problem solving and decision making abilities. These skills are more in demand than ever. With the labour shortage crisis, employers are looking towards a younger workforce and need these rangatahi to learn the mindset and responsibilities that come with employment.”

This month marks 60 years of Outward Bound running courses to develop youth leadership and personal skills since the New Zealand school’s inception in 1962. Almost 70,000 New Zealanders have attended courses designed to help them reach their full potential through outdoor challenge.

“Throughout the course, there's a lot of time for reflection and group discussion and one-on-one time with instructors. It’s a place where young people can learn team building, problem solving, communication, leadership skills through challenges and activities in the outdoors that will push them to their limits – skills essential for successful employment,” adds Krishan.

Rose Jamieson, National Director – Parent Information & Community Intelligence at Ministry of Education says: “We were excited to partner with Outward Bound because we know developing attitudes and employability skills are critical to a young person successfully transitioning into the world of work.

“Outward Bound’s Whakatipu course has brought together a student’s work experience and involves their employer to personalise their experience – learning more about themselves immersed in Aotearoa’s natural beauty.”

One student who credits his time attending the Whakatipu course in August is Paddy Rangiwai-Evans. Paddy was awarded a scholarship to attend, nominated by his teacher who said he was “deserving, always giving 100%, totally reliable, personable and committed”.

Pre-course, the year 13 student at Gisborne Boys’ High School attended a weekly ‘Preparation for Services’ trade programme in the hope of joining the NZ Defence Force (NZDF) next year to train as a navy combat specialist.

“I feel so privileged to receive the scholarship for a programme that has changed my life. Rob was one of my course instructors and he helped me to realise if I didn’t change my approach to life then the army wouldn’t take me on. His words got stuck in my head. I knew I was going the gang’s way, and facing this truth at Outward Bound, broke me down.

“My watch mates were there for me, supported me. I’ve made strong connections at Outward Bound and since the course ended, I have met up with my watch mates, one of them I’ve seen at least 20 times.”

Paddy has since been offered a place in the armed forces from June 2023 and the 17-year-old credits Outward Bound’s Whakatipu course for this.

“Outward Bound gave me the fitness level to pass the army test, to run 2.4 kilometres in under ten minutes.

“I’ve got fit, improved my teamwork, leadership and self-awareness skills and I have a career in the army to look forward to. The course was much harder than I expected but the challenges were worth it.”

NZDF Deputy Director Recruiting Ops, Major Albie Rothman, says that much like Outward Bound, the NZDF inspires its people to be better through challenge.

“This breeds the resilience needed in hostile environments on operations around the world. By partnering with Outward Bound, selected candidates gain the skills they need to start a career with the Defence Force.”

This year, places on the Whakatipu course was allocated to regions throughout New Zealand including Northland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Nelson and Marlborough, West Coast and Canterbury. For future courses, Outward Bound will be working with Work Brokers and the Ministry’s Secondary Transitions team and expanding the regional spread to all corners of the country.

www.outwardbound.co.nz

