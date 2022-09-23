Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Kete Hono Celebrates Official Launch With The Education Community

Friday, 23 September 2022, 11:58 am
Te Kete Hono was proud to bring together members of the Auckland school community, partners, the Te Kete Hono team, and friends this week for the official launch of the social impact enterprise.

The event was held at Stonefields School, the grounds of the Te Kete Hono SchoolTalk live site, and included a performance by the school's Kapa Haka Group.

This event was held to honour a legacy by expressing appreciation to those who created the vision and the foundations for the work Te Kete Hono provides, and to anticipate the future and the impact the organisation intends to have, as part of an innovative ecosystem with a number of significant partners.

It included addresses from Pāora Puru of Te Waiohua, Ngāti Te Tata, Waiohua and Waikato-Tainnui, Sarah Martin, Stonefields School Tumuaki and original Founder, and Te Kete Hono Chair, Tuhi Leef.

Te Kete Hono CEO, Judy Newcombe, says Te Kete Hono is poised for impact.

"Learners sit at the heart of our aspirations to improve their educational outcomes, their readiness for their chosen futures and also to address the equity issues which beset our educational system."

Newcombe goes on to say: "We are all inspired by the opportunities that our founders have provided to make a real difference and by the promise that innovative and culturally responsive pedagogy and technology can accelerate learning and close the ever-widening social gaps. Our focus is on designing rich learning opportunities, on using consistent progressions and formative assessment to inform personalised learning pathways and on supporting social and emotional readiness for learning. We are looking forward to the opportunity to design new and creative ways to support the big improvement initiatives undertaken by school lead teams with relevant data analysis and insights."

Te Kete Hono is a social impact enterprise. Their mission is to be a catalyst for educational improvement and equity by turning innovative practice in teaching, learning and assessment into educational systems, products and services that can be impactful at scale.

LIFESTYLE


 


