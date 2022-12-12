More Overseas Teachers May Help Shortage, But Not A Cure-all

NZEI Te Riu Roa supports the addition of primary teachers to the Green List work to residence pathway, announced by the Government today, which signals a clear acknowledgement of the shortage of teachers in Aotearoa.

However NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said there needs to be a more comprehensive plan to grow and retain the workforce of teachers in Aotearoa, and ensure that all tamariki receive the education they deserve.

“This announcement comes just weeks after tens of thousands of teachers and principals resoundingly rejected their Collective Agreement offers from the Government, demonstrating the work that the Government has to do in the primary sector,” Mr Rutherford said.

In addition to pay that meets the rising cost of living, teachers want to see action on conditions including teacher-to-student ratios and class sizes.

“While we welcome this as a positive step, the Government should be looking at the reasons why they have to implement such a policy in the first place.”

“If they looked again at the independent Pūaotanga report into primary school staffing they would see a clear pathway to fixing the issues we are facing, issues that are affecting educators’ mental health and wellbeing amid further concerns that people are being turned off teaching as a profession.”

The Government also needs to ensure that overseas teachers are provided with the support that they need to adjust to their roles, without putting further burden on teachers who are already stretched.

© Scoop Media