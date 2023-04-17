Union Welcomes Step To Reduce Class Sizes

NZEI Te Riu Roa, New Zealand’s largest education union, welcomes the small improvement in year 4-8 ratios announced today by Education Minister Jan Tinetti and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Remuera Primary School, the first reduction in this year grouping since 1996.

Mark Potter, NZEI Te Riu Roa president, said it was a small but concrete step towards classrooms where every child can learn and thrive.

The reduction from 1 teacher to 29 students in 2023 to 1 teacher to 28 students in 2025 is the first movement to reduce ratios in this year grouping in more than a generation. It is expected to result in 320 more teachers in classrooms by 2025.

It is accompanied by a Ministerial Advisory Group that will look at options for further class size reductions.

Mr Potter said the progress announced today was a direct response by the Government to the collective efforts by the union’s members to improve outcomes for children and their learning.

“Our members have been campaigning for a reduction in class sizes and improved staffing for many years. It was a key reason for our most recent strike on 16 March.”

An independent review of staffing commissioned by the union in 2021, Pūaotanga, set a framework for what good education looks like in classrooms, with an ideal number being around 1:23 in primary schools.

“We will continue to campaign for further decreases and better resourcing in schools, particularly in light of the Ministerial Advisory Group into staffing that’s been announced today. We have the evidence to show that smaller classroom sizes will benefit all students in what is an increasingly complex learning environment.”

Mr Potter said the 1:29 ratio has been around since 1996, and reductions were urgently needed to help improve students’ educational outcomes. He noted that in 2000, a ministerial review recommended moving ratios for years 4-8 to 1:25, but this was never implemented.

“As teachers, we know that what we need to do to boost student success for all tamariki in years 4-8. Smaller class sizes, more teacher aides and specialist staff to support children with learning needs are all critical. We want to see substantive change being made over time and we are pleased that Minister Tinetti has said today that she wants the Advisory Group to work fast. We look forward to working closely with the Government and Ministry through this process.”

