Over $1,000,000 Received For “life-changing” Tertiary Scholarships

John McCall MacBain’s donation of $1,025,000 to the University of Canterbury includes $825,000 from the McCall MacBain Foundation and $200,000 from his affiliate business, UniLodge.

McCall MacBain Foundation Chair and Founder John McCall MacBain announced the gift to the University’s new Te Kakau a Māui scholarships programme at a fundraising event held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre last night.

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury is celebrating its 150th milestone by offering 150 new scholarships to students from low-decile high schools around the South Island in 2023, and another 150 in 2024.

John McCall MacBain, who is an Officer of the Order of Canada and Chancellor at McGill University in Montreal, made his fortune running Trader Classified Media, the world's leading classified advertising company, which he sold in 2006 before creating a philanthropic foundation with his wife, Dr Marcy McCall MacBain.

A Rhodes Scholar himself, he says the scholarships align with his foundation’s goal of helping students actualise their potential and promise.

“The McCall MacBain Foundation is proud to support the Te Kakau a Māui scholarships to help young people realise their ambitions and step confidently into their futures,” he says.

"Talent is found in every corner of the world, but opportunities are not, and with this gift we hope to play a part in ensuring that talented students, no matter their background, have access to meaningful, holistic programming that can accelerate their leadership. We are delighted to contribute to a forward-thinking initiative that is a central to UC’s 150th anniversary celebrations.”

University of Canterbury Tumu Whakarae | Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey says the new scholarship programme aims to transform young people’s lives. “We believe these scholarships are life-changing and unique because they offer mentoring, support and career-coaching to our successful scholars, in addition to covering tuition fees for a degree.

“Providing an equitable and accessible tertiary education is central to the University of Canterbury’s ethos and a big part of our history,” she says. “With Te Kakau a Māui we want to encourage even more students to see university as a pathway towards their goals.”

With many scholarship recipients traditionally coming from higher decile schools, the University wants to ensure it provides an education system where all students, regardless of ethnicity or socioeconomic status, can succeed, in line with the Government’s focus on equity in education.

Professor De la Rey says the Foundation’s support will help the University offer a fees-free, high-quality degree to promising young people who might not otherwise have considered going to university.

“By widening the pool of students who receive financial help from the University we can recognise those who are committed to making positive change in the world and show leadership potential.”

UC Amokapua | Assistant Vice-Chancellor Engagement Brett Berquist says the scholarships are helping UC forge new connections, “Te Kakau a Māui is helping us build relationships with high schools that we haven’t always reached in the past.

“We’re also taking an innovative, open-minded approach and looking beyond traditional academic performance to find students with a wider, more holistic range of skills.”

Te Kakau a Māui scholars receive full undergraduate degree tuition fees and a comprehensive support programme, including coaching, peer support and mentoring, to ensure they thrive during their time at the University of Canterbury.

The first cohort includes 161 scholars – more than the 150 originally planned - who started their studies in February. Some of them met with McCall MacBain during his Christchurch visit.

The University of Canterbury is currently raising additional funds towards the scholarship programme.

The McCall MacBain Foundation has committed hundreds of millions of dollars towards education, climate change and health initiatives worldwide, including an unprecedented NZ$150 million gift to Oxford University’s Rhodes Scholarships in 2013 and an NZ$240 million gift to launch the McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill in 2019.

The name Te Kakau a Māui is inspired by the feats of demi-god Māui, and the unique tool he used to accomplish them. In many stories about Māui, he was said to own a kakau, a crafted wooden handle to which he could lash different adze heads. He could change these at will and would select the appropriate head to suit the particular task or challenge immediately in front of him. Much like Māui’s kakau, these scholarships will provide students with the foundation they need to set out on their tertiary journey.

