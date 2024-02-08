Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Kura – Let’s Do It Campaign Is Making An Impact In The Western Bay Of Plenty, And We Couldn't Be More Thrilled!

Thursday, 8 February 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: The Kura

With the beginning of the new school year, it's time for our ākonga in the Bay of Plenty to dust off their school bags and return to school. In collaboration with the Western Bay of Plenty schools and Kahui Ako, Tauranga Moana Attendance Service and Whippet Digital, we are actioning a regional campaign that positively promotes the return to school for all primary and secondary students in the Western BOP school region.

During January and February expect to see inspiring, positive messages online from local celebrities and students, along with epic billboards, back-of-the-bus messages, memes, and much more!

Kura – let’s do it!

