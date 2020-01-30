News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Group Sets Sights on International Film Festival

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: UCAN

29 January 2020

United Community Action Network (UCAN)

NZ Group Sets Sights on International Film Festival

For the first time ever, the World Health Organisation is holding an International Film Festival - Health for All.

The United Community Action Network (UCAN) have submitted a short film they produced as part of the local government and District Health Board elections last year. UCAN and the Public Health Association (PHA) partnered together to raise the public's and the candidates' awareness of the social determinants causing inequity in health outcomes for New Zealanders.

The Health for All Film Festival aims to put storytelling power in the hands of people and seeks to showcase the role of individuals and communities as champions for health and well-being.

"The festival is a great fit for us, we wanted to focus attention on health equity, and we did this through asking people in the community to come forward and tell their story about inequity and the change they'd like to see" says Debbie Leyland, the film's director and UCAN spokesperson.

The entire project was achieved through volunteer contributions from UCAN and the PHA's wider network including the Child Poverty Action Group, the Equality Network and members of UCAN and PHA. The film brings together in one place best practice and solutions to some of New Zealand's most pressing problems.

"This is especially important with a general election coming up this year. We have a unique go to resource that provides information on what works, a helpful tool in holding our elected officials to account and judging progress" says Dr Prudence Stone, Chief Executive of the PHA.

"A core concern for the PHA is health equity, New Zealand has some devastating statistics when it comes to equity. But there are solutions out there and we wanted to focus attention on this knowledge about what works" says Prudence.

The list of selected videos will be announced in March 2020 and the selections screened in Geneva in May, coinciding with the 73rd World Health Assembly.

The film can be viewed here: https://filmfreeway.com/VotingforpublichealthRaisingAwarenessduringdistricthealthboardelections

UCAN is a grass roots organisation who believe everyone has the right to appropriate health care for all. For more information visit https://ucannz.wordpress.com/

ends

ALSO:

