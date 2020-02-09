Novel Coronavirus - Update 9 February 2020

The Ministry of Health continues to work closely with partner agencies in response to novel coronavirus.

While there continue to be no suspected or confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says vigilance is vital.

"The National Health Coordination Centre (NHCC) at the Ministry continued its work over the weekend, and in the community I know Healthline is working hard with people who have questions or need support.

“For people in self-isolation who’ve not yet registered as a result of their travel to China, it’s important to remind them of the Healthline register. Registering will help those in self-isolation as much as it helps us – it will mean we can regularly check on people’s welfare and wellbeing as well as helping support New Zealand’s overall response to novel coronavirus.

"The latest figures from Healthline indicated that as of 8 February, 385 people had registered for self-isolation, 359 of whom had travelled from China in the previous 14 days.

"It's very encouraging that so many people are committed to ensuring they look after their own health, and the health of the wider community."

The dedicated 0800 number for health advice and information around novel coronavirus, including registering self-isolation, is 0800 358 5453 – it is free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Or for international SIMs +64 9 358 5453

People calling that line will be able to talk with a member of the National Telehealth Service, with the ability to access interpreters.

At the Whangaparāoa Reception Centre, the Ministry of Health continues as part of a team ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of 157 people who arrived on a special flight from Wuhan last week.

Dr Bloomfield says it has been important to try and continue routines for the guests, and that included marking Chinese New Year last night.

"Chinese New Year is an important cultural event and we organised this to honour that for both our guests with Chinese heritage and all others.

“Guests and staff organised the event together, showing the community spirit of those staying there.

“It was also one guest’s birthday, so it’s really nice that we were able to make it meaningful for them.”

The Ministry is regularly updating its information on the novel Coronavirus page and providing information on its Facebook page.

