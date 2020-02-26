RANZCR Calls For Investment In Cutting Edge Technology To Improve Healthcare

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) has signaled a need for significant investment in cutting edge technology to create an integrated health system and break down access and equity barriers for patients in New Zealand.

RANZCR President Dr Lance Lawler said, “We welcomed the review and are pleased to see recognition of the important role clinical radiology and radiation oncology play in providing quality care to patients.

“A more integrated health system will break down current silos and provide more accessible and equitable services for all New Zealanders, regardless of ethnicity, location and other social factors. Significant technological investment is required to achieve this. The adoption of a national digital health infrastructure that enhances clinical productivity and connects DHB to DHB and private to public will bring New Zealand to the cutting edge of modern healthcare.

“It will also be critical to invest in training and retention of clinical radiologists and radiation oncologists. We know that there are currently shortages across these specialties and demand will only continue to increase due to the growing and ageing population. Moreover, continued innovation in image-guided procedures will require greater numbers of interventional radiologists.”

RANZCR will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and our network of expert clinicians to improve health care in New Zealand.

The final recommendations of the Health and Disability System Review are due to be delivered to the New Zealand government in March 2020.

You can download RANZCR’s Faculty of Clinical Radiology and Faculty of Radiation Oncology’s submissions on RANZCR’s website.

