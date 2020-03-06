COVID-19 6 March 2020 - fourth positive result



The Ministry of Health has confirmed a fourth positive test to COVID-19 in New Zealand.

This positive result is for a New Zealand citizen in his 30s, the partner of the second case announced earlier this week.

Immediate details of the case history of the Auckland couple, who recently arrived home from northern Italy, were outlined on Tuesday.

Contact tracing is underway and close contacts are already in self-isolation.

The Ministry will provide a further update at a media standup on Friday 6 March. Timing for that standup will be confirmed in an advisory later this morning.

The Ministry is committed to providing daily updates on testing each afternoon. This is when we will confirm any new cases from now on.

