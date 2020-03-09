News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Disclosure Of Complication To Patient Following Eye Surgery

Monday, 9 March 2020, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill today released a report finding an ophthalmologist in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failing to promptly tell a patient about a complication encountered during surgery.

A woman underwent a cornea transplant to treat a progressive eye disease causing distorted vision. She had undergone two previous corneal transplants, but both procedures had failed.

During surgery, the ophthalmologist discovered that the donor corneal tissue had been treated with LASIK surgery, making it unsuitable for the transplant. The ophthalmologist decided to continue with the surgery using the donor tissue because there was a possibility that it could work successfully, and he believed that waking the woman up at this stage would have risked her losing the eye permanently.

Rather than inform the woman about these events when he reviewed her the next day, the ophthalmologist decided to wait for a time when he could explain fully what had occurred and when the woman would have a support person present. The ophthalmologist went on leave and did not see the woman again until two weeks later, which is when he disclosed the issue.

Unfortunately, the corneal graft later became opaque and vascularised, and subsequently failed.

Mr Hill considered that the ophthalmologist’s decision to continue with the surgery was reasonable, but that by failing to disclose the issue to the patient until two weeks later, he had breached the Code. Mr Hill considered that the ophthalmologist should have told the woman sooner and that it was unreasonable for him to decide that disclosure would cause her unnecessary stress.

Mr Hill recommended the ophthalmologist provide an apology to the woman for the delayed disclosure and that he review HDC’s "Guidance on Open Disclosure Policies". Mr Hill also recommended that the DHB consider updating its open disclosure policy, to include guidance on what to do when a lead clinician is not available.

Due to the issues the case raised regarding the screening of corneal tissue for previous LASIK surgery, the Commissioner recommended that the Ministry of Health consider asking clinics to include this risk in their consent process. He also recommended that the Eye Bank consider the issues identified in the report and look at trialling the use of machines to test for prior LASIK surgery in donated corneas.

The full report for case 18HDC01420 is available on the HDC website.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 