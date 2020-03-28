News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

One New COVID-19 Case Reported In Hawke’s Bay

Saturday, 28 March 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay has one new confirmed Covid-19 case linked to overseas travel, taking the total for the region to 11.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said the person did not require hospital care and is in isolation.

Dr Jones said everyone in Hawke’s Bay had a role to play in breaking the chain by staying home during the Level 4 national lockdown and following important health advice, if feeling unwell.

“If you are feeling unwell, recently returned from overseas, or if you have been in close physical contact (less than two metres for more than 15 minutes) with someone from the cruise ship Ruby Princess, or a suspect of a confirmed case of COVID-19, please call your GP or Heathline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

“Your GP or Heathline will advise whether you require assessment at a Community-Based Assessment Centre.”

Meanwhile, Hawke’s Bay DHB reports its new visitor policy is working well with people understanding the reasons for the restrictions.

All Hawke’s Bay DHB facilities currently now have a no visitors policy, although there are a few exceptions. These include:

The decision about whether exceptional circumstances apply is at the Charge Nurse Manager's or another lead clinician discretion.

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/

