67 New Cases Of COVID-19

Monday, 6 April 2020, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today there are 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new probable cases. There are no additional deaths to report.

There are now 176 reported cases which we can confirm have recovered.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1106 - this is 67 more than yesterday.

Today there are 13 people in hospital, including 3 in ICU – 1 in Wellington, 2 in Auckland. 1 is in a critical condition. It is good news that two people have been discharged since our update yesterday and that people are continuing to recover.


Testing
Testing continued over the weekend.

From our lab numbers, we can report a 7 day rolling average of tests at 2846 per day.

The total of lab tests to date is 39,918 and 3709 tests were carried out yesterday.

This is a new record number of tests for one day, as our capacity to test continues to increase.

For our community based testing numbers, as of today we have 65 CBACs and 48 designated swabbing centres.


Breakdowns
For those cases we have information on, we are still seeing a strong link to overseas travel (43%), as well as links to confirmed cases within New Zealand (38%) including those in clusters we already know about and community transmission (2%).

The ethnicity breakdown of the confirmed cases is:

European or other - 73.5%
Asian - 8.4%
Unknown - 6.7%
Maori - 7.8%
Pacific Peoples - 3.4%

More details are available on our current cases page.


Clusters
There’s ongoing interest in clusters - a cluster is where there are a group of COVID-19 cases linked together because they’ve been in the same place together.

We currently have 12 significant clusters. The clusters with the highest number of associated cases remains the same as yesterday: a wedding in Bluff (62), an event in Matamata (58) and a school cluster in Auckland (72).

There is now further information available around a new cluster in Christchurch involving the Rosewood Rest Home.

The Canterbury District Health Board is working closely with patients and staff around this cluster, including moving 20 patients to Burwood Hospital so they can isolate as a group, while the rest home carries out an extensive clean.

