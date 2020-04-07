News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Māori And Pacific COVID-19 Testing Boosted With New Centres

Tuesday, 7 April 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

The number of Māori and Pacific people being tested for COVID-19 is set to significantly increase with the opening of two new community testing centres in South Auckland.

Last weekend, a clinic focusing on the needs of the Pacific community opened at South Seas Healthcare in Otara, with a Māori-focused clinic also opening at the Whānau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri.

This brings the total community testing network across the metro Auckland area to 14 sites. (See full list below).

Waitematā DHB CEO and Northern Region COVID-19 lead Dr Dale Bramley said the two new clinics would ensure a culturally appropriate approach to testing for Māori and Pacific.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts across metro Auckland to reduce barriers to testing and ensure people who are showing potential COVID-19 symptoms are undergoing checks for the disease,” Dr Bramley said.

“Although more than 98 per cent of overall tests return a negative result, it is still important that we test wherever people demonstrate potential symptoms, in line with the Ministry of Health’s case definition.

“So far, we have had just over 17,700 people tested across the city at community testing centres, GP practices and urgent care clinics since 21 March.

“Around 20 per cent of these people were Māori or Pacific. The opening of the clinics in Otara and Wiri at the weekend mean we are now in a strong position to keep lifting the rate of testing among Māori and Pacific people as part of our drive toward equitable access across the city.”

The overall number of COVID-19 tests across metro Auckland continues to increase to more than 1300 per day. Dr Bramley said this number would continue to grow, due to further case definition changes for testing from the Ministry of Health.

“We have increased our capacity to test in the community and we have increased the capacity of our labs to process these tests. People can have confidence that we are testing more people than ever for COVID-19 and that cases are being detected as a result,” he said.

Laboratory testing for COVID-19 in Northern Region – Monday 6 April 2020

Number of COVID-19 lab tests reported each day

Community-based COVID-19 testing centres:

LocationCentre Name, Address and Opening HoursReferral Process
NORTH

Shorecare Northcross

948 East Coast Rd, Northcross, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Patients to call and book an appointment

NO WALK-INS ACCEPTED

021 256 6321

NORTH

AUT Integrated Health

3 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

WEST

Henderson Specialist Centre

131 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

WEST

Whanau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson

6-8 Pioneer Street, Henderson, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

CENTRAL

White Cross St Lukes Urgent Care Clinic

52 St Lukes Road, Mount Albert, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

CENTRAL

Langimalie Health Centre, Panmure

RSA Car Park

Domain Road entrance, Panmure, Auckland,

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

EAST

Spectrum House

292a Botany Road, Howick, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

Local Doctors Airport Oaks

149a Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

Takanini COVID Testing Clinic

106 Great South Road, Takanini, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

Pukekohe Family Health Centre

10 West Street, Pukekohe, Auckland

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

The Whanāu Ora Community Clinic

25 Druces Road, Wiri, Auckland.

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

SOUTH

South Seas Healthcare, Otara

14 Fair Mall Shop 9-12 Otara, Auckland 2023

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

RURAL NORTH

Wellsford Dedicated Testing Centre at Coast to Coast Healthcare

220 Rodney St, Wellsford

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Walk-ins accepted

WAIHEKE

Oneroa Accident and Medical (Waiheke Island)

132 Ocean View Road, Oneroa, Waiheke

Open 8am – 4pm, 7 days

No referrals after 3pm

Patients can call the site or their GP to arrange testing |022 069 4524

