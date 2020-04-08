Award Acknowledges Courageous Nurses During COVID-19 Crisis

Nurses and Midwives are at the forefront of our healthcare system, saving lives and bringing new ones into the world safely. They are also playing a critical role in the fight to protect New Zealanders during the COVID-19 crisis.

To acknowledge their courageous efforts and dedication to their work, Geneva Staffing is launching their inaugural New Zealand Nurse Of The Year Award 2020.

The award coincides with the commemoration of the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, and with the World Health Organisation's Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

I started my career as a Nurse in Wellington and the Manawatu, so I've seen first-hand the incredible work Nurses and Midwives do. We're extremely proud of the Nurses and Midwives that work for Geneva and other organisations around New Zealand. They have always gone above and beyond the call of duty, especially during this most challenging of times with the pandemic that we are all facing,

says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

The winner of the award will receive an Air New Zealand Deluxe Mystery Break for two people, which includes return travel with Air New Zealand, a rental car waiting for them at the airport and 4 - 5 star accommodation.*

We want to give back and acknowledge the great work that all Nurses and Midwives do, not just in hospitals, but also out in the community and with other organisations and facilities,

says Shane King, Geneva's Temporary & Permanent Staffing Manager.

The New Zealand Nurse Of The Year Award by Geneva Staffing are accepting nominations until 5 pm Tuesday 12 May 2020 to mark Florence Nightingale's 200th birthday. The award is open to all Nurses and Midwives currently working in New Zealand.

Have you ever worked with or received care from an exceptional Nurse or Midwife? Nominate them now for the New Zealand Nurse Of The Year Award By Geneva Staffing by visiting:

