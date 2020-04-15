News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

20 New Cases Of COVID-19

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today New Zealand's total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 20, made up of 6 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases.

There are no further deaths to report.

There are now 728 reported cases of COVID-19 infection which we can confirm have recovered – an increase of 100 on yesterday.

Recovered cases continue to dominate the number of new cases.

The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1386.

Today there are 13 people in hospital. The total includes three people in ICU – one each in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of these ICU patients – in North Shore and Dunedin – are in a critical condition.

For those cases we have information on, 48% involve contact with a confirmed case within New Zealand including those in known clusters, 39% have a link with overseas travel and community transmission accounts for 2%.

2100 tests were processed yesterday, with a rolling 7-day average of 2761 and total tests to date of 66,499.

The Director-General has spoken with DHB CEOs around the need to increase testing following the Easter break. DHBs are committed to increasing testing - including the use of mobile testing in some places to reach specific communities.

There are now 16 significant clusters, one more than yesterday. This cluster is in Auckland and is again connected to an aged residential care facility. A significant cluster is when there are 10 or more cases of COVID-19 that are connected.


Healthcare Workers
The Ministry is working on further analysis of data involving healthcare workers and COVID-19 infection.

What we’ve observed so far is that in cases of domestic transmission involving healthcare workers, only a relatively small number of cases involve transmission from patient to worker

For instance, from yesterday’s figure of 107 healthcare workers, we asked how many had been infected outside the workplace – that is, because they had travelled overseas, or were a household or non-household contact of a case outside of their workplace. The answer was 56.

We also asked how many healthcare workers were infected in the course of their work, and, of these, how many were infected from exposure to a colleague who was infected outside the workplace, and how many were infected by exposure to an infected patient/resident. That combined total was 46.

There were five instances where it wasn’t clear where the infection came from and these will be investigated further.

What this means is that there are a relatively small number of cases involving healthcare workers which are due to transmission from a patient or resident to a worker.

In the majority of these transmissions within healthcare settings, more staff have been infected than patients.

There will be further breakdowns of this data in the weeks to come.

The Ministry says this analysis reinforces the way healthcare providers are working hard to prevent and manage infections across the sector.

As an example and following an earlier outbreak, one provider has now successfully prevented any further cases for 17 days. This is very good work.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 