Patients Urged To Continue Getting Necessary Medical Imaging During Covid-19 Lockdown

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) fears that patients are not receiving essential and necessary imaging during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Community radiology practices across New Zealand are reporting that a concerning amount of essential and necessary patient treatments and critical diagnostic procedures are being deferred.

RANZCR President Dr Lance Lawler said: “If patients don’t get the imaging they need to diagnose and treat acute and chronic disease during this period, it could have dire outcomes for their health and wellbeing. Radiology services are critical to patient management, both in terms of diagnosis, as well monitoring disease and associated clinical management.

“We reiterate the Director General of Health’s message to the community and healthcare professionals that anyone who is unwell should continue to seek the care they need. Deferring imaging for even four weeks may result in a delay starting treatment by many months.

“Strict infection control measures are in place in practices across the country including minimising contact and the length of visits. Patients can be reassured that community radiology practices are doing everything possible to ensure they can continue to safely access the clinical radiology services they need.”

Prior to COVID-19, many DHBs had been trying to manage extensive waiting lists for radiology services. Deferring referrals to radiology due to COVID-19 will significantly extend the length of time patients must wait and will put increased pressure on radiology services.

For more information please see RANZCR’s position statement Patient Access to Imaging Services in New Zealand – During and After COVID-19 Social Distancing on our website.

© Scoop Media

