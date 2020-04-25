News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

COVID-19: How To Prevent The Next Cluster Happening At Your Workplace

Saturday, 25 April 2020, 7:15 am
Press Release: Geneva Health

How can businesses and staff prevent the next COVID-19 cluster from happening at their workplace? Health staffing and recruitment leader, Geneva Staffing, says health checks for staff and customers, and infection control training will be critical to prevent any further outbreaks.

The health and safety of both staff and customers will be at the forefront of everyone's minds as some businesses start to reopen their doors during Alert Level 3 on Tuesday 28 April.

"Businesses around the country are feeling very fragile during this pandemic. The last thing any business wants is an unwell customer or staff member turning up and unwittingly infecting others," says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

Geneva Staffing is helping to ease business's concerns by providing affordable temperature and health checks at the workplace or in staff members' homes by an experienced team of registered health professionals. Crucial training for staff on infection control strategies, and how to correctly wear and remove Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in a way that prevents transmission will also be essential. The online Infection Control training is free to all businesses through the NZQA registered private training provider, MySkill.

"It's really about having peace of mind that you're doing all you can as a business to protect your loyal staff and customers through these uncertain times. It's reassuring to know your staff have had all necessary health checks in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines," says Shane King, Geneva's Temporary & Permanent Staffing Manager.

"If your staff are not frontline health workers, chances are, they haven't had infection control training or learned how to use and remove PPE safely," adds Shane.

The affordable health checks and training can be provided nationwide and suited to fit any operation size, from a few quick tests to large scale testing across multiple sites. The health checks and training have already started in several organisations and will continue to be available to businesses throughout all Alert Levels.

For more information, please visit www.genevahealth.com/healthcheck or email ShaneK@genevastaffing.co.nz or phone 0800 436 382 (option 3 then 1).

